Stock Alert: Upstart Holdings Up 15%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) are currently gaining over 15% on Tuesday morning despite no stock-specific news to drive the shares. Meanwhile, stocks opened slightly up on Tuesday morning as investors await results from the Georgia Senate elections.

UPST is currently trading at $50.95, up $6.96 or 15.82%, on the Nasdaq.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners.

