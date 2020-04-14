Stock Alert: UPS Up 3%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) are rising as the company announced a few tie-ups with healthcare organizations for logistics support at the time of coronavirus pandemic. Tuesday, UPS revealed a collaboration with Resilinc to serve the healthcare industry. The company also said its Ware2Go business would help 1M Masks, a grass root initiative in New York, to ship one million medical masks at no cost. The shares are currently at $100.94, up 2.56 percent, from its previous close of $98.42.

