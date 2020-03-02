Stock Alert: Upbeat Earnings Takes Core-Mark Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) are climbing more than 19% Monday morning after the food distribution company's fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates.

Net income in the fourth quarter increased to $16.2 million or $0.35 per share from $12.1 million or $0.26 per share for the same period in 2018. EPS excluding the impact of LIFO was $0.45 in the quarter compared with $0.34 last year. On average, 4 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.38 per share.

Net Sales increased 1.6% year-over-year to $4.2 Billion on non-cigarette sales growth of 5.4%. The consensus estimate was at $4.11 billion.

For the full-year, net sales are expected to be between $16.9 billion and $17.1 billion and EPS is expected to be between $1.15 and $1.30. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.72 per share on revenue of $17.01 billion.

CORE is currently trading at $27.49, and has traded in the range of $21.14- $40.95.

