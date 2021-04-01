Markets
UPC

Stock Alert: Universe Pharmaceuticals Zooms 40%; Over-allotment Option At IPO Fully Exercised

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) are surging more than 40% Thursday morning at $5.81 after underwriter fully exercised over-allotment option.

The pharmaceutical company today said underwriter of its previously announced initial public offering of ordinary shares has fully exercised its option to purchase an additional 750,000 ordinary shares at $5 per share to cover over allotments, that results in additional gross proceeds of $3.75 million.

The company plans to use the gross proceeds of $28.75 million for upgrading and expanding the company's manufacturing facilities, conducting research and development, branding, advertising and marketing, and for general corporate purposes.

UPC has been trading in the range of $3.75- $11.99 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular