Stock Alert: Universal Security Instruments Soars In Premarket

(RTTNews) - Shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) are surging more than 80% in the premarket hours on Thursday at $3.69.

Universal Security Instruments said in its filing that it had been in discussions with various candidates for a possible merger and one company has come up with a proposal. "Management intends to present the draft Proposed Merger Agreement to USI's Board for consideration within the next few days," the filing showed.

UUU stock closed at $2.01 on Wednesday's regular trading.

