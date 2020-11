(RTTNews) - Shares of health care products and insurance services provider UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) are climbing more than 8% Wednesday morning and touched a new high of $351.36.

UnitedHealth today announced that its Board has authorized a cash dividend of $1.25 per share, to be paid on December 15, to shareholders of record on December 7.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.