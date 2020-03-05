Stock Alert: UnitedHealth Group Slides More Than 2%

(RTTNews) - UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) shares are trading lower in morning trading on Thursday. The stock had rallied after Biden's super Tuesday victory.

Currently UNH is down 2.19 percent at $283.08. The shares opened at $290.00, after closing at $289.42 on Wednesday. The corona virus outbreak is impacting the market, affecting the managed health care companies too. Following Biden's impressive victories, UNH had climbed as high as $295.84 in Wednesday's regular trading session, while many other healthcare stocks recorded double-digit percentage gains.

