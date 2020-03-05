Markets
UNH

Stock Alert: UnitedHealth Group Slides More Than 2%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) shares are trading lower in morning trading on Thursday. The stock had rallied after Biden's super Tuesday victory.

Currently UNH is down 2.19 percent at $283.08. The shares opened at $290.00, after closing at $289.42 on Wednesday. The corona virus outbreak is impacting the market, affecting the managed health care companies too. Following Biden's impressive victories, UNH had climbed as high as $295.84 in Wednesday's regular trading session, while many other healthcare stocks recorded double-digit percentage gains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular