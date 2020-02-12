Stock Alert: UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) Shares Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) are currently trading at $301.29, up $10.50 or 3.61%, close trading close to its 52-week high of $302.54. The stock has been trading in a range of $208.07 - $302.54 in the past one year.

Recent Happening

While reporting Q4 results on Jan. 15, the company affirmed its previously issued full year earnings outlook for 2020, including net earnings of $15.45 - $15.75 per share and adjusted net earnings of $16.25 - $16.55 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings per share of $16.49. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.

The company's Q4 net income was $3.54 billion or $3.68 per share versus $3.04 billion or $3.10 per share last year. Adjusted earnings totaled $3.75 billion or $3.90 per share, higher than the prior year's earnings of $3.22 billion or $3.28 per share.

Total revenues increased to $60.9 billion from $58.4 billion generated a year ago.

