Stock Alert: UnitedHealth Group Edges Down

(RTTNews) - Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) are sliding in morning trade after gapping down at open. The market is on a negative trend on Tuesday and no company-specific news have been reported.

The shares are at $249.14, down 0.85 percent from its previous close of $251.28. UNH has been trending lower since the start of March as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. It had risen after the declaration of $2 trillion stimulus bill.

For the 52 week period, the shares traded in a range of $187.72 - $306.71 on an average volume of 5,896,054 .

