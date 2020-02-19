Stock Alert: UnitedHealth Edges Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) is edging up as it introduced a new oral health public toolkit to reduce reliance on opioids in dental care and thus to confront opioid epidemic. The opioid epidemic causes more than 130 overdose deaths each day, while the economic cost exceeds $500 billion annually.

The shares gapped up at open and is currently trading at $303.36, up 0.44 percent from its previous close of $302.14. UNH has been trading in a range of $208.07 to $305.90 for the 52-week period.

