Markets
UPS

Stock Alert: United Parcel Service Hits New 52-week High

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) are rising 11 percent or $14.07 in Thursday's morning trade at $137.75, after earlier touching a new 52-week high of $138.23 as the company's second-quarter results beat analysts' expectations.

Thursday, United Parcel Service reported second-quarter net income of $1.77 billion or $2.03 per share. Adjusted earnings of $2.13 per share beat the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $1.07 per share.

Revenue for the quarter grew 13.4 percent to $20.5 billion from $18.05 billion in the year-ago period. The Street expected revenues of $17.48 billion.

United Parcel Service has traded in a range of $82.00 to $138.23 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular