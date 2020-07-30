Stock Alert: United Parcel Service Hits New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) are rising 11 percent or $14.07 in Thursday's morning trade at $137.75, after earlier touching a new 52-week high of $138.23 as the company's second-quarter results beat analysts' expectations.

Thursday, United Parcel Service reported second-quarter net income of $1.77 billion or $2.03 per share. Adjusted earnings of $2.13 per share beat the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $1.07 per share.

Revenue for the quarter grew 13.4 percent to $20.5 billion from $18.05 billion in the year-ago period. The Street expected revenues of $17.48 billion.

United Parcel Service has traded in a range of $82.00 to $138.23 in the past 52 weeks.

