Stock Alert: United Natural Foods Shares Surge

(RTTNews) - Shares of food distributor United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) are jumping as coronavirus panic triggered out of the blue increase in sales. The pandemic has created a higher demand as consumers are trying to stock up goods. The company said the other day that the sales at the time of Covid 19 resembles prior year's Thanksgiving holiday week. UNFI is currently at 7.59, up 33.04 percent compared to its previous close of $5.72. The shares opened at $5.51 on Monday. The 52-week high is $14.12.

