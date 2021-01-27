Markets
Stock Alert: United Microelectronics Corporation Drops 5% Despite Better-than-expected Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of semiconductor wafer foundry, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) are falling more than 5% Wednesday morning despite reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Earnings in the fourth quarter were $0.162 per ADS compared with $0.058 in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earning of $0.06 per share.

Revenue in the quarter grew 8.2% year-over-year to $1.59 billion. The consensus estimate was for $1.57 billion.

UMC, currently at $9.41, has been trading in the range of $2.10- $10.61 in the last one year.

