Stock Alert: United Airlines Down 7% As It Reduces Flights

(RTTNews) - Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) are down more than 7% Thursday morning after the airliner announced its plans to cut flights amid weak demand, owing to coronavirus scare.

In a letter to employees, United's Chief Executive Oscar Munoz, and Scott Kirby, the CEO designate who will take over in May, reportedly said that domestic service would be reduced by 10% and international service by 20% in April. The company is expecting similar cuts in May as well.

UAL is currently trading at $55.33, close to its 52-week low of $54.68.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.