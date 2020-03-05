Markets
UAL

Stock Alert: United Airlines Down 7% As It Reduces Flights

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) are down more than 7% Thursday morning after the airliner announced its plans to cut flights amid weak demand, owing to coronavirus scare.

In a letter to employees, United's Chief Executive Oscar Munoz, and Scott Kirby, the CEO designate who will take over in May, reportedly said that domestic service would be reduced by 10% and international service by 20% in April. The company is expecting similar cuts in May as well.

UAL is currently trading at $55.33, close to its 52-week low of $54.68.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UAL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular