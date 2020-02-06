Stock Alert: Unisys Shares Surges

(RTTNews) - Unisys Corp. (UIS) shares are currently gaining nearly 50 percent as it announced sale of Unisys Federal.

At opening, the shares gapped up above 61 percent. Around 6.30 am this morning, the company announced its plan to sell U.S. Federal Business to SAIC for $1.2 billion. Unisys plans to use the proceeds from sales to pay down debt and reduce pension obligations.

The digital transformation solutions provider further said on Thursday that its preliminary earning and revenue results are in the upper end of its full year 2019 guidance of 3 to 7 percent and 8.25 to 9.25 percent respectively.

Currently, Unisys shares are trading at $16.23, up 46.35 percent. The stock had ended Wednesday's trading at $11.10.

