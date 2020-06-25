Markets
Stock Alert: UniQure Down 20%

(RTTNews) - Shares of UniQure (QURE) tanked nearly 20% in morning trade on Thursday. The company a day ago announced that CSL Behring (CSL) would acquire exclusive commercialization rights to its gene-therapy program.

CSL Behring will acquire exclusive global license rights to commercialize an adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy program, AMT-061, for the treatment of hemophilia B from uniQure.

The AMT-061 program, currently in Phase 3 clinical trials, could be one of the first gene therapies to provide potentially long-term benefits to patients with hemophilia B.

UniQure will receive a $450 million upfront payment.

