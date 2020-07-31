Markets
UA

Stock Alert: Under Armour Slips 4%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of footwear, sports, and casual apparel maker Under Armour, Inc. (UA) are falling more than 4% Friday morning after the company said it expects Covid-19 to impact its business for the remainder of the year.

Under Armour estimates traffic trends to remain lower for the second half of this year.

However, the company's second-quarter results were better-than-expected. Loss per share on an adjusted basis of $0.31 per share beat the Street estimate for $0.41 loss per share.

Revenue was down 41 per cent to $708 million impacted by COVID-19-induced store closures. The consensus estimate was at $558.52 million.

Under Armour stock is currently trading at $9.77. It has been trading in the range of $6.37- $20.44 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular