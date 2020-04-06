Stock Alert: Ulta Beauty Increases 15%

(RTTNews) - Shares of beauty products retailer Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) are climbing more than 15% Monday morning at $180.35. There are no company-specific news to move the stock up.

ULTA has traded in the range of $124.05- $368.83 in the last 52-weeks.

On March 2, the company had provided business update amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Although we do not expect to fully offset the revenue impact of our store closings, the multi-year, strategic investments we have made to enhance our omnichannel and supply chain capabilities, combined with the ongoing commitment of our distribution associates, have enabled us to support increased e-commerce demand and guest engagement," said Mary Dillon, chief executive officer," said Mary Dillon, chief executive officer.

The company has been operating only online since March 20, as it had closed its brick mortar stores as part of containing the spread of coronavirus.

