Stock Alert: Uber Technologies Down 9%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) are losing more than 9 percent in Friday's trading at $25.58.

Uber Technologies CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has requested U.S. President Donald Trump to include the company's drivers and delivery workers, along with all independent workers in the gig economy, in the federal government's COVID-19 stimulus package.

The company's rides business has been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. To support social distancing, the company has temporarily suspended the Uber Pool service around the world. Uber said in early March that it will offer compensation to drivers and delivery people diagnosed with the coronavirus or put under individual quarantine by a public health agency for up to 14 days.

The shares have traded in a range of $13.71 to $47.08 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.