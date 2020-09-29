Markets
Stock Alert: U.S. Energy Gains 224%

(RTTNews) - U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) shares are soaring on Tuesday morning trade as it entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire operated and non-operated producing assets in Lea County, New Mexico and Converse County, Wyoming from FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation.

The stock reached its one-year peak today and is currently at $13.95, up 224.42 percent from its previous close of $4.30 on a volume of 5,617,904.

The independent energy company's shares have traded in a range of $15.51 to $18.57 on an average volume of 220,100, for the last 52-weeks.

