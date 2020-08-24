Stock Alert: Twitter Ticks Up 3%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) are climbing more than 3% Monday morning at $40.69. It has traded in the range of $20.00- $45.86 in the past 52 weeks.

Twitter-backed Indain social media platform ShareChat said it has acquired hyperlocal information platform Circle Internet. Circle, which provides local information, operates in more than 100 districts in India.

