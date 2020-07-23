Stock Alert: Twitter Ticking Up As Active Users Rise

(RTTNews) - Shares of Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) are rising more than 6% Thursday morning following record growth in monetizable daily active users in the second quarter.

The company's average monetizable daily active users increased 34% year-over-year to 186 million.

Twitter reported second-quarter adjusted loss of $0.16 per share compared with adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter decreased 19% year-over-year to $683 million impacted by a decrease in advertising revenue.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting zero earnings on revenue of $707.51 million.

TWTR is currently trading at $39.20. It has traded in the range of $20.00- $45.86 in the past 52 weeks.

