Stock Alert: Twitter Soars On Higher Sales And Active Users

(RTTNews) - Shares of Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) are surging more than 16% on Thursday after the company's fourth-quarter revenue exceeded $1 billion; a milestone for the company. Monetizable daily active users also showed an increase. TWTR has been trading in a range of $28.63- $45.86 in the past one year.

For the first time in the company's history, revenue for the fourth quarter rose 11% year-over-year to $1.01 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had a consensus estimate of $996.47 million.

Average monetizable daily active users (mDAU) were 152 million for the quarter, 21% up from 126 million during the corresponding period last year.

Net income in the quarter was $119 million or $0.15 compared with $255 million or $0.33 in the comparable quarter last year. Excluding a tax benefit, earnings were $0.17. Analysts were expecting earnings of $0.29 per share.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $825 million- $885 million. The consensus estimate is at $872.64 million.

Currently, the stock is trading at $38.90.

