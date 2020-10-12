Stock Alert: Twitter Hits New High

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) are climbing more than 5% Monday morning trading at $48.41.

The stock hit a new high of $48.56 this morning.

There have been no news that could impact the positive stock movement.

Twitter has taken additional steps to prevent any manipulation or interference in the upcoming U.S. Elections or other civic processes through misleading Tweets.

The social networking company plans to announce its third-quarter results on October 29.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.05 per share on revenue of $766.06 million for the third-quarter.

