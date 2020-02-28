Stock Alert: Twitter Falls 4%

(RTTNews) - Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) shares are losing at initial trading. Currently TWTR is trading at $31.71, down 4.01 percent from its previous close of $33.01. There have been no news reported today that could drive the stock down. The shares have been trading below 200-day moving average. In the first week of February, the U.S microblogging and social networking services company had reported a surge in its fourth-quarter revenue to $1.01 billion. Average monetizable daily active users increased by 21 percent to 152 million from 126 million in the prior year. The shares had surged around 16 percent then before starting to decline. For the 52-week period, Twitter shares have been trading in a range of $28.63 to $45.86.

