Markets
TWTR

Stock Alert: Twitter Down 7% After Ban On Trump

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) shares are sliding more than 8 percent on Monday morning as the social media giant permanently banned President Trump's official account on Friday. Currently, Twitter is at $47.77, down 7.20 percent from the previous close of $51.48 on a volume of 17,599,219. For the 52-week period, the share has traded in a range of $20.00 to $56.11 on average volume of 16,268,883.

Twitter has said that it prevented Trump from using the platform to incite unrest among his supporters. Trump has 887 million followers for his Twitter handle @reaDonaldTrump. Earlier Twitter had flagged a few tweets by the President.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular