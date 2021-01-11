Stock Alert: Twitter Down 7% After Ban On Trump

(RTTNews) - Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) shares are sliding more than 8 percent on Monday morning as the social media giant permanently banned President Trump's official account on Friday. Currently, Twitter is at $47.77, down 7.20 percent from the previous close of $51.48 on a volume of 17,599,219. For the 52-week period, the share has traded in a range of $20.00 to $56.11 on average volume of 16,268,883.

Twitter has said that it prevented Trump from using the platform to incite unrest among his supporters. Trump has 887 million followers for his Twitter handle @reaDonaldTrump. Earlier Twitter had flagged a few tweets by the President.

