Markets
TWST

Stock Alert: Twist Bioscience Up 12%; Closes Upsized Public Offering

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) shares are on a rise on Tuesday morning trade, as the company announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 3,211,362 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $110.00 per share.

Twist estimates net proceeds of approximately $323.7 million and will not receive any proceeds from the sale.

Currently, shares are at $147.25, up 12.02 percent from the prior close of $131.45. The shares have traded in a range of $18.52 to $147.92 on average volume of 603,057 for the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWST

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular