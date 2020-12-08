Stock Alert: Twist Bioscience Up 12%; Closes Upsized Public Offering

(RTTNews) - Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) shares are on a rise on Tuesday morning trade, as the company announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 3,211,362 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $110.00 per share.

Twist estimates net proceeds of approximately $323.7 million and will not receive any proceeds from the sale.

Currently, shares are at $147.25, up 12.02 percent from the prior close of $131.45. The shares have traded in a range of $18.52 to $147.92 on average volume of 603,057 for the last 52 weeks.

