Stock Alert: Twilio Shares Drop 3%

(RTTNews) - Shares of cloud communications platform provider Twilio Inc. (TWLO) are down more than 3% on Thursday morning after the company announced weak outlook for the first quarter and full-year.

The stock gapped down almost 5% today morning and currently trading at $123.00

For the first quarter, Twilo expects adjusted loss per share to be in the range of $0.11- $0.09. First-quarter revenue is expected between $335 million and $338 million. Analysts see earnings of $0.04 on revenues of $327.04 million.

For the full year, it expects loss per share in the range of $0.20- $0.14. Revenue is expected between $1.475 billion and $1.490 billion. The consensus estimate of earnings is $0.24 on revenue of $1.46 billion.

For the fourth quarter, the company recorded net loss per share of $0.66 compared with loss of $0.47 in the comparable quarter last year. On adjusted basis, it reported earnings of $0.04. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting $0.01.

Revenue in the quarter rose 62% Year-Over-Year to $331.2 million.

