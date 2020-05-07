Markets
Stock Alert: Twilio Jumps 35% On Results, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of cloud communications platform as a service company Twilio Inc. (TWLO) are surging more than 35% Thursday on the back of upbeat first-quarter results and the outlook, better than analysts' view. The stock touched a new high of $169.68, currently at $165.99.

The company reported its first-quarter earnings surprise of $0.06 per share , that beat average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $0.11 loss per share.

Revenue was up 57% year-over-year at $364.9 million. The consensus estimate was at $331.88 million.

Active Customer Accounts as of March 31, were more than 190,000, up 23% year-over-year.

Looking forward to second quarter, Twilio expects revenue to be in the range of $365 million - $370 million and adjusted loss per share to be in the range of $0.11 - $0.08. The Street expects loss per share of $0.13 on revenue of $337.77 million for the quarter.

