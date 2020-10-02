Stock Alert: Twilio Gains 13%

(RTTNews) - Twilio Inc. (TWLO) shares are rising more than 13 percent on Friday morning trade, despite no specific announcement from the company.

On Thursday, the cloud communications platform has announced expansion of Internet of Things offerings with the launch of Microvisor.

Currently, the shares are at $292.33 at its five-year peak, up 13.65 percent, from its previous close of $256.96. The stock has been on a bullish trend since mid-September. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $68.06-$288.81

