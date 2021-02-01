Stock Alert: Tuscan Holdings Rises 32% After Merger Deal With Microvast

(RTTNews) - Shares of special purpose acquisition company, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) are rising more than 32% Monday morning after the EV battery maker, Microvast said it is going public by merging with Tuscan Holdings.

The combined company will have an equity value of $3 billion.

As per the merger agreement between Tuscan Holdings and Microvast, the combined company to be called Microvast Holdings, Inc. will be listed on the Nasdaq under symbol "MVST."

Microvast's lower-cost batteries are designed specifically for commercial electric vehicles (EVs) with features including fast-charging capabilities, high energy density, longer cycle life and proven safety performance.

According to Microvast, its batteries are now integrated in almost 30,000 vehicles, across 19 countries, for more than 3.8 billion miles traveled on its batteries to date.

"The market opportunities for Microvast are significant, with a focus on commercial vehicles such as light, medium and heavy-duty trucks, vans, buses, trains, automated guided vehicles, port equipment and mining trucks. Currently, this is generating a robust, and probability weighted, pipeline estimated at $4.1 billion through 2025, and signed contracts with total value of over $1.5 billion through 2027," the company said.

THCB touched a new high of $22.81 this morning.

