Stock Alert: Turtle Beach Up 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Turtle Beach Corp. (HEAR) are gaining over 6% on Monday morning despite no stock-related news to drive the shares. The US equity markets are gaining currently as investors are positive about the U.S. election and a Federal Reserve meeting this week.

HEAR is currently trading at $19.14, up $1.12 or 6.22%, on the Nasdaq.

Turtle Beach operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, and mobile and tablet devices under the Turtle Beach brand.

