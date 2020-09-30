Stock Alert: Turtle Beach Up 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) are currently gaining nearly 10%. On Tuesday, the company's subsidiary unveiled all-new Burst Pro PC gaming mouse.
HEAR is currently trading at $18.93, up $1.64 or 9.45%, on the Nasdaq.
ROCCAT, Turtle Beach's Germany-based PC gaming accessories brand, unveiled its all-new Burst Pro PC gaming mouse. The Burst Pro is ROCCAT's first mouse to debut its Titan Optical Switch, which the company claims offers PC gamers a competitive advantage by delivering precise, lightning-fast performance.
The Burst Pro will be available at participating retailers worldwide on October 30, 2020 for $59.99.
Turtle Beach is a leading gaming audio and accessory brand that offers a wide range of gaming headsets.
