Stock Alert: Turtle Beach Trading 32% Higher On Increased Sales View

(RTTNews) - Shares of gaming audio and accessory provider Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) are climbing more than 32% Tuesday morning after the company increased its sales outlook for the quarter ending June 30 on continued strong demand and significant additional increases in product supply. The stock touched a new high of $15.44 this morning and currently trading at $15.34

The Company now expects sales in the second quarter of 2020 to range between $74 million and $77 million, compared to $41.3 million in the second quarter of the previous year. The previous outlook was for sales between $42 million and $47 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect sales of $43.8 million for the period.

