Stock Alert: Turtle Beach Corporation Adds 10% In Morning Trade

(RTTNews) - Shares of gaming headsets maker Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) are climbing more than 10% Wednesday morning at $27.21.

The company today said it is planning to report first quarter results on May 5.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.46 per share on revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter. Analysts estimates typically exclude special items.

on April 19, the company had announced the appointment of New York Life CEO Yie-Hsin Hung as one of its board members.

Today, there have been no stock-specific news that could take the stock higher.

HEAR has been trading in the range of $7.13- $35.74 in the past one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.