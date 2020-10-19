Stock Alert: Tupperware Ticking Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) are climbing more than 8% Monday morning at $23.91.

On October 15, the company received U.S patent for PONDS (Passive Orbital Nutrient Delivery System) a unique device designed to grow vegetables in space.

PONDS first launched into space on CRS-14, SpaceX's 14th contracted cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station for NASA on April 2, 2018 under the Commercial Resupply Services contract. PONDS hardware returned to the space station on the Northrop Grumman CRS-11, launch on April 17, 2019 and the SpaceX CRS-20 launch on March 6, 2020. Tupperware and NASA are planning for a fourth trip in 2021.

TUP stock is currently trading at $24.06, nearing to its 52-week high of $27.19.

