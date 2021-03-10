Markets
TUP

Stock Alert: Tupperware Down 25% As Quarterly Earnings Miss View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) shares are falling on Wednesday morning trade as the fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates.

The company reported net profit of $21.8 million or $0.41 per share, compared to net loss of $71.7 million or $1.47 per share in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, the company posted loss of $0.27 per share. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were looking for earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Quarterly sales for the global consumer products company increased 17 percent to $489.6 million from $417.2 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $24.15, down 25.46 percent from the previous close of $32.40 on a volume of 3,373,119. For the 52-weeks, the shares have traded in a range of $1.15-$38.59 on average volume of 791,666.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TUP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More