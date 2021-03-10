Stock Alert: Tupperware Down 25% As Quarterly Earnings Miss View

(RTTNews) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) shares are falling on Wednesday morning trade as the fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates.

The company reported net profit of $21.8 million or $0.41 per share, compared to net loss of $71.7 million or $1.47 per share in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, the company posted loss of $0.27 per share. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were looking for earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Quarterly sales for the global consumer products company increased 17 percent to $489.6 million from $417.2 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $24.15, down 25.46 percent from the previous close of $32.40 on a volume of 3,373,119. For the 52-weeks, the shares have traded in a range of $1.15-$38.59 on average volume of 791,666.

