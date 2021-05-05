Markets
Stock Alert: Tupperware Brands Corporation Up 7% In Pre Market Following Upbeat Q1 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) are up more than 7% in pre market after reporting upbeat first-quarter results.

The company reported net earnings of $45.3 million or $0.85 per share in the first quarter compared with net loss of$7.8 million or $0.16 per share in the same period last year.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $0.82 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.54 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased 22% to $460.3 million from $375.9 million in the same period last year. the consensus estimate was for $434.05 million.

TUP was down 2.16% on Tuesday, before closing at $24.02. The stock is currently at $25.85

