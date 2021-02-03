Stock Alert: Tupperware Brands Climbs 12%

(RTTNews) - Shares of household products company Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) are rising more than 12 percent or $3.72 in Wednesday's morning trade at $34.48 despite no company-centric news.

U.S. stocks are mostly higher on Wednesday, after strong gains in the two previous sessions. Upbeat earnings news from tech giants Alphabet and Amazon generated buying interest. Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to a report from payroll processor ADP showing a much stronger than expected rebound in private sector employment in the month of January.

Tupperware has traded in a range of $1.15 to $38.59 in the past 52 weeks.

