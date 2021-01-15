Markets
TUFN

Stock Alert: Tufin Software Technologies Jumps 12% On Improved Revenue Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) are rising more than 12% Friday morning on raised fourth quarter revenue outlook.

Thursday, the company announced preliminary fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $30.5 million to $31.1 million, up from $24.0 million to $29.0 million guided earlier. On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $27.72 million.

The company plans to report its fourth quarter results prior to the market open on February 12, 2021.

The stock touched a new 52-week high of $18.22 this morning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TUFN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular