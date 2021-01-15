Stock Alert: Tufin Software Technologies Jumps 12% On Improved Revenue Guidance

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) are rising more than 12% Friday morning on raised fourth quarter revenue outlook.

Thursday, the company announced preliminary fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $30.5 million to $31.1 million, up from $24.0 million to $29.0 million guided earlier. On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $27.72 million.

The company plans to report its fourth quarter results prior to the market open on February 12, 2021.

The stock touched a new 52-week high of $18.22 this morning.

