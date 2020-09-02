Stock Alert: TSR Jumps 15%

(RTTNews) - Shares of TSR Inc. (TSRI) are currently gaining over 15% on Wednesday morning. The other day, the company said it acquired Geneva Consulting Group Inc., a provider of temporary and permanent information technology personnel based in Port Washington, New York.

CEO Thomas Salerno said, "We believe this acquisition fits very well with TSR's new Board of Directors' overall strategic vision of accelerating growth and improving returns for shareholders."

TSRI is currently trading at $5.40, up $0.71 or 15.14%, on the Nasdaq. TSR's stock has surged nearly 50% for the year-to-date period. The shares have traded between $2.70 and $8.88 during the period.

Hauppauge, New York-based TSR offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business.

