Stock Alert: TRxADE Health Gains 69% On Launch Of Health Passport App

(RTTNews) - TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS) shares are spiking on Thursday morning trade after the health services IT company said its MedCheks subsidiary has launched Health Passport app on the iOS App Store.

The new precision healthcare platform would help control personal health via secured blockchain technology and verify health specifics via QR code.

Currently, shares are trading at $6.92, up 69.61 percent from the previous close of $4.08 on a volume of 55,803,773. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $3.10-$8.00 on average volume of 75,642.

