Stock Alert: Trupanion Rises 15% As It Is Set To Join S&P SmallCap 600

(RTTNews) - Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) is currently gaining over 15% on Wednesday morning after the company announced it will join S&P SmallCap 600 index on Tuesday, September 1.

TRUP is currently trading at $66.01, up $8.69 or 15.17%, on the Nasdaq.

Trupanion will replace Ring Energy Inc. (REI) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Ring Energy is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Trupanion provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

