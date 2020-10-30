Markets
TRUP

Stock Alert: Trupanion Jumps 13%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) are gaining over 13% on Friday morning after its third-quarter revenues trumped Wall Street estimates. Trupanion also announced a distribution agreement with Aflac Inc. (AFL).

TRUP is currently trading at $81.46, up $9.40 or 13.04%, on the Nasdaq.

Trupanion, a provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, reported third-quarter revenues of $130.1 million, an increase of 31% from $99.28 million last year. Analysts' polled by Thomson Reuters estimated revenues of $126.53 million.

Aflac and Trupanion entered into an exclusive alliance agreement to sell pet insurance in worksites across the U.S. The companies also have agreed to explore potential opportunities in Japan's growing pet insurance market. In connection with the alliance agreement, Aflac will purchase an approximate 9% stake in Trupanion to further drive alignment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRUP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular