Stock Alert: Truist Financial Rises 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) are rising more than 5 percent or $2.19 in Monday's morning trade at $41.60, despite the absence of any specific news that could move the stock.

U.S. stocks are mostly higher on Tuesday in reaction to news that Russia has registered its coronavirus vaccine, with Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming the vaccine works "quite effectively." Stocks also benefited from the recent upward momentum, as the Dow and the S&P 500 have closed higher for seven consecutive sessions.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Truist Financial is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. In early August, the company said its corporate and investment banking businesses, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and BB&T Capital Markets, have integrated and are now doing business as Truist Securities.

Truist Financial has traded in a range of $24.01 to $56.92 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.