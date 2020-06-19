Markets
Stock Alert: TrueCar Rises As Demand Returns

(RTTNews) - Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE), an automotive pricing and information website for new and used car buyers, jumped $0.23 or 8.21% Thursday after-hours after the company revealed that vehicle demand has returned in May and continues rising in June.

In March, vehicle demand was negative 41% and it has bounced back to 2% in May and further increased to 19% during the first 15 days of June.

Thursday, TrueCar stock was up $0.07 or 2.56% before closing t $2.80. It has traded in the range of $1.98-$5.59 in the last 52 weeks.

