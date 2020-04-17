Stock Alert: Tronox Holdings Jumps 20% On Q1 Preliminary Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) are gaining over 20% Friday morning after the company announce preliminary results for first quarter.

TROX is currently trading at $5.96, up $1.00 or 20.16%, on the Nasdaq.

Tronox expects first-quarter revenue to be about $722 million and adjusted earnings of between $0.20 and $0.26 per share. Analysts' polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $0.12 per share and revenues of $704.71 million.

The company plans to report full financial results on Wednesday, May 6.

CEO Jeffry Quinn the company's sites are currently running to planned production levels, excluding South Africa. The company said it expects restart mines and concentrators in the coming days.

