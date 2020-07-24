Markets
Stock Alert: Triton International Rises 7% On Upbeat Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Triton International Limited (TRTN) are rising more than 7% Friday morning after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results.

Earnings on an adjusted basis of $60.0 million or $0.86 per share beat average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.78.

Revenue for the quarter of $321.4 million beat the consensus estimate of $309.5 million.

Triton announced a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share payable on September 24, to shareholders of record as of September 10.

Triton stock is currently trading at $32.63. It has been trading in the range of $19.80- $40.81 in the past 52 weeks.

