Stock Alert: Triton International Gains 6% On Improved Guidance

(RTTNews) - Triton International Ltd. (TRTN) shares are rising on Wednesday morning trade as the company now expects better non-GAAP earnings per share for the third quarter than the second quarter.

Currently, shares are at $39.69, up 6.18 percent from its previous close of $37.38.

The lessor of intermodal freight containers now expects adjusted earnings per share to increase 20 percent or more in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted earnings per share is projected to increase further from the third to the fourth quarter.

