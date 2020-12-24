Stock Alert: Triterras Up 20%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) are continuing its upward trend, gaining over 20% on Thursday morning.

TRIT is currently trading at $14.56, up $2.50 or 20.76%, on the Nasdaq.

On Tuesday, December 22, Triterras said it expects third-quarter revenues of about $17 million and net income of around $10 million.

The company also reiterated its full year guidance of net income to be in the range of $32.9 million and revenues of $56.6 million.

"Our business update will reiterate our previous fiscal year outlook for fiscal 2020 and demonstrate our strong position entering fiscal 2021. Our estimated Q3 net income and revenue remain on track. Additionally, our growth initiatives continue to diversify trading partners and increase volumes on the Kratos platform," said Triterras Chairman and CEO Srinivas Koneru.

